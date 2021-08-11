Back to school for several Kentucky school districts

ASHLAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) - School bells are ringing Wednesday for thousands of Kentucky students. Johnson County, Lawrence County and Ashland Independent school districts began the 2021-2022 school year.

Students at Poage Elementary had backpacks, smiles, and face masks ready for the first day of class.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear mandated masks for all students and staff in public and private schools. The requirement is in place regardless of vaccination status.

The executive order comes as COVID-19 cases in Kentucky rise amid the outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus.

Governor Beshear said Kentucky is in an “alarming pace” and the state is seeing the fastest surge of COVID-19 seen yet.

