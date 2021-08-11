Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron weighed in on Governor Beshear’s executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside of Kentucky schools.

We will have more to say about this issue in a filing tomorrow with the Kentucky Supreme Court. (3/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) August 11, 2021

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic,” Cameron said in a tweet. “This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts.”

Cameron says he is actively reviewing it and will have more to say about this issue in a filing Wednesday with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

