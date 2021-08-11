Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for schools

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron weighed in on Governor Beshear’s executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside of Kentucky schools.

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic,” Cameron said in a tweet. “This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts.”

Cameron says he is actively reviewing it and will have more to say about this issue in a filing Wednesday with the Kentucky Supreme Court.

