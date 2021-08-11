Amazon Air launches state-of-the-art air cargo hub in Northern Kentucky, creating more than 2,000 jobs

FANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In congratulating Amazon today on beginning operations at its 2,000-job air cargo hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), Gov. Andy Beshear said the $1.5 billion facility cements Kentucky’s role as a top U.S. location for distribution and logistics, a major industry moving the commonwealth’s economy forward.

“The Amazon Air cargo hub at CVG going live will make Kentucky the undisputed national leader in air cargo,” Gov. Beshear said. “In addition to creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, this hub puts Kentucky at the center of Amazon’s U.S. distribution air cargo network. Across the coming years, Amazon Air will help attract more manufacturers, service providers and tech companies to Kentucky seeking to take similar advantage of our key geographic location. Congratulations and thanks to Amazon for this monumental investment in our state and workforce. We look forward to continuing the commonwealth’s longstanding and successful partnership with Amazon for decades to come.”

The Amazon Air Hub adds significantly to Kentucky’s thriving logistics and distribution industry, which employs nearly 80,000 people at 590 facilities statewide.

In what was already a rapidly growing sector, online ordering throughout the pandemic supercharged demand, giving logistics and distribution companies opportunities to expand.

In the past 12 months, logistics and distribution companies committed to creating nearly 2,000 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs over the coming years with 34 facility expansions and new-location projects statewide.

Those projects include nearly $285 million in private-sector investment in the commonwealth.

Kentucky’s ideal geographic location puts it at the confluence of the Northeast, Midwest and South, giving shippers proximity to key populations and centers of international commerce.

Within 600 miles of Kentucky’s borders, shippers can reach more than two-thirds of the nation’s population, personal income and manufacturing operations.

Kentucky’s three global air cargo hubs – UPS, DHL and Amazon Air – located at the state’s two international airports – CVG and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport – provide businesses a fast and reliable global reach.

Amazon’s start of operations and planned job creation further propel the commonwealth’s recent economic momentum.

Year-to-date, 65-plus private-sector new-location and expansion announcements include $2.6 billion in total planned investment and the creation of 5,500-plus full-time jobs across the coming years.

Through July, Kentucky’s average incentivized hourly wage is $23.47 before benefits, a 6.2% increase over the previous year.

Amazon Air’s new facility will process customer packages, manage daily inbound flights and provide thousands of jobs to the surrounding community.

Regular, full-time roles at the Amazon Air Hub will offer average hourly wages of up to $19.50, with comprehensive benefits including medical, vision, dental and a 401(k).

