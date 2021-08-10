Nearly $33,000 raised in annual WSGS Radio “Hospice Radio Day” in partnership with Bluegrass Care Navigators

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly $33,000 was raised in this years WSGS ‘s Radio “Hospice Radio Day” Tuesday.

Associate Director of Philanthropy for Bluegrass Care Navigators, Chas Gayheart, says she doesn’t want people to hold a negative stigma towards hospice:

“A lot of people hear the word ‘hospice’ and they’re afraid of it, and we want to educate people and make sure that we take the scary part out of the word because it is so beneficial if you have to use it.”

Every year, WSGS Radio in Hazard partners with Bluegrass Care Navigators to host a day dedicated to sharing information about hospice care; not only about how hospice can benefit those who need it, but how it can benefit the families of those in their care.

Before losing his grandmother, Scott Blair says because of Bluegrass Hospice, his grandmother could spend her remaining days comfortable at home.

“To be able to stay at home, was not only a blessing to her but a a blessing to the whole family,” said Blair. “We knew that she was happy and she was comfortable.”

Those who work with Bluegrass Hospice are thankful to have a platform such as WSGS to shine a light on hospice care:

“It is such a blessing that they give us a day to use their station and be able to provide this information,” said Gayheart. “This is just out of the goodness of their heart, because they too have a heart for hospice.”

Donations that Bluegrass Care Navigators receive through Hospice Radio Day go toward hospice patients to ensure they receive care free of cost.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.