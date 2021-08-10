Advertisement

“We should all be highly, highly concerned”: Gov. Andy Beshear announces executive order requiring masks in schools

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.)(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear spent his Tuesday COVID-19 news conference “sounding the alarm” over the delta variant. He also announced an executive order to require all students, staff, and visitors at K-12 schools in the state to wear a mask.

You can watch this news conference here:

Governor Beshear announced 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 502,712.

490 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,251 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 112 since Monday) with 339 in the ICU (an increase of eight since Monday). 168 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of ten since Monday).

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 11.05%, making it the 44th consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,394.

As of Tuesday, 108 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but two counties in the mountains. Clay County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 131.4 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

