Threat for showers and storms continues, a couple strong storms can’t be ruled out

By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We saw plenty of showers and storms traversing the mountains yesterday and even more will be a possibility tonight, tomorrow, Thursday...you get the picture.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After a few showers and storms to start the day around the area, we have some more on the way for the afternoon and evening. Our hot and humid pattern provides enough moisture and instability in the atmosphere to keep scattered storms going through the evening hours. Some of those storms could be on the strong side, with the entire area in a 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather yet again for our Tuesday. Gusty winds and heavy rain will continue to be the main threats.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the whole area in a Marginal Risk for severe...
The Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the whole area in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.(WYMT Weather)

We will eventually start to diminish the rain chances, however, as we head later on into tonight. Storms should begin to weaken with the loss of the daytime heating, though a few stragglers could stick around. Lows stay around 70° or so as patchy fog develops under partly cloudy skies.

More of the same on Wednesday as we start with a mix of sun and clouds. That’ll help us get up into the middle and upper 80s before showers and storms pop off in the afternoon again. And, yet again, they’ll diminish as the sun sets in the evening. We’ll slowly fall back to near 70° for an overnight low...well, faster if you get a storm! Patchy fog will also be an issue heading into Wednesday night.

Rinse and Repeat for the Rest of the Week

A very copy-paste pattern setting up for the end of the week. Slightly fewer storms will be possible on Thursday, but hot and humid conditions remain with highs not far from 90°. Hot weather continues into Friday as showers and storms again erupt in our hot and humid atmosphere. This will be ahead of a system that will try to move through during the weekend. It won’t hurt our rain chances much, but it will start to drop our temperatures back to around average for the weekend and into next week.

