‘This is the ultimate family resource center’: Free family resource center to open in Pike County through collaborative effort

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A collaboration between the KIDS Initiative, Pike County Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, and United Helping Hands of Pikeville has led to the opening of a new family resource center completely free to less fortunate families and children.

“This is the ultimate family resource center,” said KIDS Initiative Coordinator Rick Branham. “This is just part of what we do to help homeless families and families that are in need.”

Unlike the smaller centers in some schools throughout Pike County, this center, located behind Northpoint Academy near Coal Run Village, has more space to keep supplies for needy families.

“For me, when you have those families come in and they have three or four kids,” said Valley Elementary FRYSC Coordinator Betty Johnson. “If you can’t service them, it kind of makes you just feel a little down by not being able to help those families.”

The center seeks to stay completely free and is only available by appointment via a voucher.

“By Rick opening up this place and I have that family of four or a family of five that comes in,” said Johnson. “I fill out that voucher, I send them down here, and if you look around here it’s just like shopping at the store. It’s like going to Walmart, going to the dollar store.”

The center offers food, clothing, shoes, household items, school supplies, and backpacks.

“If you’re truly in need, please reach out to me. Let me refer you to Mr. Rick,” said Johnson. “We can make sure your child gets a good education, they are going to have what they need, and sometime in the future they may be able to help others.”

If you or your family are in need, Branham says to contact your local FRYSC or to email ricky.branham@pike.kyschools.us for more information.

