Strong storms possible for some today, hot and humid conditions continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few locations had a few stronger storms on Monday. That looks to be the case again today. Stay weather aware.

Today and Tonight

The chances for scattered showers and storms look to move in fairly early and stick around off and on for much of today. That will do two things: One, it will make for another foggy morning in spots and two, it will keep our actual air temperatures a touch cooler. I still think most of us get into the mid to upper 80s for daytime highs. Most of the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday, so some of the storms could pack a bit of a punch. Keep that WYMT weather app or your weather radio handy today, just in case.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms continue at times as lows drop to around 70. Fog is likely overnight.

Extended Forecast

In typical August fashion, the forecast will not change much over the next few days. Look for daily chances for scattered showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and close to 90 until Saturday. We’re still watching a possible cold front that could move through and drop our temperatures down, at least a little. That cooler trend of low to mid-80s will continue into early next week.

Remember, more kids are going back to school this week, so watch out for the buses, especially if it’s raining or foggy in your area!

