State Board of Education incentivizes vaccines through paid quarantine leave

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The state Board of Education has put a new emergency regulation in place to help deal with the newest wave of COVID-19.

As part of the policy, some staff members ordered to quarantine by a public health official, medical professional, or district employee will receive full pay and benefits while out of school.

Commissioner Jason Glass said it is crafted to serve as an incentive to follow ongoing guidance, and there are some stipulations.

”There is one provision around it that requires a person to be vaccinated to be eligible for the leave,” he said. “So, that is another incentive for getting our school staff vaccinated.”

The measure is now in the hands of the Governor, waiting for final approval.

