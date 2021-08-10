Advertisement

Slide repair underway in Harlan County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in one Eastern Kentucky county will need to prepare for delays for the next two weeks.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) started a slide repair project on Tuesday that will be in progress for the next two weeks.

The area around the 1.7 mile marker on KY 2007 in Harlan County will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. through August 24th.

We’re told KY 219 can be used as a detour.

KYTC officials say you should avoid the area if possible and, if you can’t, expect delays.

Drivers can get more information at http://goky.ky.gov, the District 11 counties traffic information Facebook page - www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 - or the KYTC District 11 Twitter page - www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

