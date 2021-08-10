Regional Hospitals set to receive federal grants to combat opioid epidemic

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Kentucky substance abuse treatment programs are receiving $1 million each from a federal government program.

Baptist Health Foundation Corbin, Foothills Academy in Albany, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center in Prestonsburg, Northern Kentucky University in Newport, St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead and Westcare Kentucky in Ashland are all beneficiaries.

These communities were targeted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as part of the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

President and CEO of Baptist Health Corbin, Anthony Powers, is grateful for the funding.

“We’re lucky enough to be one of the six recipients of the million dollars to implement a program to help combat opioid abuse in Kentucky,” he said.

Powers said Baptist Health Corbin intends to use the funds to reach more members of the community that need treatment.

“A lot of these people are great people that have huge potential that have fallen on this disease, and with treatment they can really be great assets to our community,” he added.

Health officials say expanding access to treatment is critical in the wake of the pandemic. Recent reports have shown overdoses skyrocket during lockdowns, and more people reporting substance abuse issues.

The funding for this program comes from a broader federal government effort to tackle the opioid epidemic in rural communities.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.