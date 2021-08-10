Police: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing charges following an incident involving a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT one of their officers responded to a complaint to assist a Monticello police officer Sunday afternoon at a home on Michigan Avenue.

When the deputy got to the scene, he found the suspect who was involved in the altercation, Joshua Leffew, 30, of Monticello, had been stabbed in the arm.

We’re told the deputy and the officer repeatedly told Leffew to sit down so that EMS could treat him, and that he refused, getting combative with police.

During the struggle to restrain him, police say Leffew kicked the deputy in the leg.

No word on if the deputy was injured.

Leffew is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, menacing, public intoxication and assault on a police officer.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.