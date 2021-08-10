Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Fesler of Middlesboro was arrested Monday evening.
Police arrest suspect in Middlesboro hit-and-run
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Officials say they are working on new and innovative mitigation strategies.
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
The Pike County Fiscal Court hosted a news conference with Congressman Hal Rogers Tuesday,...
Flood risk management project kicks off in Pike County
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility...
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting on Chicago Avenue in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021....
Police: 2 dead, 1 wounded in Vegas owner-tenant rent dispute