KY HELP Statewide Call Center adds more hours to assist those with substance abuse disorders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Those who are struggling with substance abuse disorders now have more options to get help.

As call volumes to the KY Help Statewide Call Center have increased, supervisors are working to meet the needs of more people by adding more hours of availability. The new operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We have worked diligently to implement the extension of our hours to meet the needs of all Kentuckians,” said Jamie Gilliam, Supervisor of the KY HELP Statewide Call Center in a news release.

Kentucky saw a 49% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, according to a report released by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.

The KY HELP Statewide Call Center was founded in 2017 to connect people in the state to drug treatment services as quickly as possible. Callers will be connected to specialists that can refer them to the most relevant services available.

“You could actually feel the care that was given to me over the phone – the genuine care. I knew that I wasn’t left alone,” said Karen, from Hopkinsville, who has used the help line in the past.

Van Ingram, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release that there are multiple options ranging from medication-based to faith-based help. “The specialists will help callers work through all the variables, such as location and cost,” added Ingram.

You can call the toll-free line at 1-8338-KY-HELP or text HOPE to 96714. You can also reach out via email at SWCC@centertech.com.

