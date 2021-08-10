Advertisement

KSP Investigating deadly crash on I-75 in Whitley County

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a single-truck crash on Interstate 75 in Whitley County, just north of the Tennessee border.

Troopers say an investigation determined that 32-year-old Robert Hamblin of Jellico, Tennessee was travelling on I-75 in a 2008 Ford F-150 pickup when he lost control of his vehicle, and ran off the right side of the roadway and ran into a hillside.

The pickup overturned and Hamblin was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

