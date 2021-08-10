Advertisement

Judge denies appeal for Lundergan, Emmons

((Source: WAVE 3 News))
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A judge has denied the appeal for former Democratic Party Chair Jerry Lundergan and Dale Emmons.

Both were convicted in 2019 on campaign finance crimes.

They funneled thousands of dollars into Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 campaign against Senator Mitch McConnell.

Lundergan was sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay a $150,000 fine.

Emmons was ordered to pay $50,000 and serve nine months in prison.

