Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests

Officials say they are working on new and innovative mitigation strategies.
Officials say they are working on new and innovative mitigation strategies.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Jenkins Independent Schools received a phone call on Saturday that Superintendent Damian Johnson says no educator wants to receive.

“We received communication from the Kentucky River District Health Department that we had two cases of COVID-19 within our school district,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that news like this keeps both he and his staff on their toes.

“Student and faculty safety is a primary concern at any time, especially during a pandemic,” Johnson said. “So we have continued with many of the mitigation strategies that we implemented last year.”

Neighboring district Letcher County reported nine positive cases with four of those coming from kids already in the buildings.

“Do not send your kids to school if they’re having any symptoms or if you know they’ve been exposed,” Superintendent Denise Yonts said. “Keep them home, contact the school and let us know and we’ll work through that process with them to get the best opportunity for our kids.”

Yonts said that she is worried about the safety of both her staff and students.

“I am anxious because I want to know if our mitigation strategies are working,” Yonts said. “If we can keep the spread (contained) that means that our cleaning, our masking, our air purifiers, all of those things that we’ve put in place are working.”

Both Johnson and Yonts emphasized that they will continue to pursue new ways to keep everybody safe and healthy.

“We do take this very seriously, that we do clean and sanitize above and beyond and that we continue to look into and implement new and innovative strategies to keep these students safe.”

