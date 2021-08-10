Advertisement

Jenkins Independent Schools to remain suspended through August 23

Officials say they are working on new and innovative mitigation strategies.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Tuesday evening letter to families, Superintendent of Jenkins Independent Schools Damian Johnson announced that in-person learning would remain suspended through Monday, August 23.

Johnson said that the Kentucky River District Health Department notified the school district of two positive COVID-19 cases within the middle high school building, leading to many quarantines. The choice of August 23 gives time to allow all students to be out of school the required time for quarantine. The period from August 11 through 20 will not be non-traditional instruction, but rather days removed from the school calendar.

Johnson also advised that the district will comply with Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring all students, staff, and visitors to all PreK-12 schools to wear masks indoors. He also noted that there will be ample opportunities for students to remove masks outside during scheduled mask breaks and that each school campus is working to create an outdoor classroom setting in order to allow for additional breaks.

