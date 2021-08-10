Advertisement

It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!

Spoil your dog day
Spoil your dog day(Gray TV)
By Andrea Stegman
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Our four-legged friends are more than just pets, they’re part of the family and get treated as such.

And as hard as it is to tell your dog “no” when they look up at you with those puppy dog eyes, only one day a year is officially designated as ‘Spoil Your Dog Day.’

No matter what day it is, it’s tempting to spoil your dog to let them know you care about them. But it’s important to make sure you do it in a safe and healthy way.

Here are some ways you can spoil your dog that won’t spoil the fun for either of you:

  1. Take your dog to a dog park
  2. Take your dog to a pet store so they can pick out a toy on their own
  3. Give your dog a bucket of ice cubes outside
  4. Buy your dog a new leash or outfit if they’re into that
  5. Give your dog some healthy treats like veggies
  6. Give your pup extra belly rubs
  7. Take a new route for a long walk so your pup can experience some new smells
  8. Bake your dog a homemade treat

Reminder: A treat to you might not be an enjoyable treat for your pup. Chocolate, dairy, alcohol and other ‘people foods’ outlined by the ASPCA should not be consumed by your dog.

When in doubt, don’t feed your dog anything out of the ordinary.

Have a safe and slobbery ‘Spoil Your Dog Day’!

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Fesler of Middlesboro was arrested Monday evening.
Police arrest suspect in Middlesboro hit-and-run
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Officials say they are working on new and innovative mitigation strategies.
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

wymt
DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan
Janice Perez, a clinical technician, is tested for COVID-19, after a colleague at her office...
Hospitals run low on nurses as they get swamped with COVID
Kentucky State Police
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
The Pike County Fiscal Court hosted a news conference with Congressman Hal Rogers Tuesday,...
Flood risk management project kicks off in Pike County