“It creates tourism for Kentucky” : Installation of Bike Route Signage begins in eastern Kentucky counties

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A new project is rolling its way into Kentucky.

Called the U.S. Bicycle Route (USBR) 21 Wayfinding Signage Project, several Knox County community members and city officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate the start of installation in the area.

“This is the first placement of the first sign. We’ve done Bell County and now we’re in Knox County and we’re putting up signs today,” said President of Friends of Boone Trace Inc. John Fox.

The signage will be placed along bike route 21, which is also known as the Daniel Boone Bike Trail.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s keeping history alive and it creates tourism for Kentucky,” said Contractor Shaw Evans.

Project Officials were hoping to get the signage endeavor started earlier, but the pandemic created challenges.

“It got kind of messed up with COVID and you know everything shut down and they kind of forgot about the project… for about a year and then we had to get them back up and it goes through a long process,” said Fox.

Helping to install all 347 sign locations is Contractor Evans.

“It’s going to take a little bit because they’re not all easy to install,” he said. “Make sure we do not disturb any water lines, gas lines, fiber optic, any electric, telephone, but that takes a little bit of work on the front end before the signs even go in the ground.”

Officials say the signage hopes to encourage Kentuckians to hit the road and to bring in revenue.

“The hope is entrepreneur startup businesses will occur along the way to support people coming through,” said Fox.

Fox says the USBR 21 is a national bike route that will connect Cleveland, Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia.

The signage will continue through 10 counties and 15 communities along the route and completion is expected later in the fall.

