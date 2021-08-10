Flood risk management project kicks off in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working with Pike County to keep its people safe from potential flooding.

The Levisa Fork Basin Flood Risk Management Project was signed into effect Tuesday as Congressman Hal Rogers joined local officials to explain the plans for the new project.

“My parents’ business was flooded in 1984 on May 7. That’s a day I’ll never forget. And, you know, the Levisa Fork flood proofing project that we’re getting ready to start could have spared my parents and a lot of other families significant financial hardship and emotional hardship,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.

The project includes structural and non-structural components, from the creation of flood walls in Coal Run and North Pikeville to the flood-proofing of some of 2,000 eligible spaces in the county. Jones said 95 percent of the cost will be paid for by the federal government and five percent will likely be placed on the fiscal court and the Department of Local Government.

The first leg of the project, the flood wall in Coal Run, will create a barrier to help the homes and businesses stay safe, while also keeping roadways accessible in the event of a major flood. Mayor Andrew Scott said the people of his community will benefit greatly from the plan, which is currently being drafted by the Corps of Engineers.

“What does project allows us to do is just save lives. And also the property at the same time, but of course lives are more important.” said Scott.

Colonel Jayson Putnam, Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers Huntington Dist., said he is glad to be part of the project.

“You can never say that we can protect against any flood that ever happens because nature gets a vote. But to provide that someone at peace of mind in the back of their mind, you know, we’re probably going to be OK with this one, it makes a big difference.” Col. Putnam said. “In this job, with these projects, it’s very direct. You can directly see our impact.”

Jones said the safety component is one factor, but the economic advantages and the jobs created by the construction plans are an added benefit that will help the area rise above.

“This flood-proofing project has the potential to create a significant number of jobs and infuse a lot of money into the Pike County economy,” he said.

Congressman Rogers said the plans will take a while, with years of details to still work out, but he said the area will benefit immensely from the work.

“When our communities are safe from flooding, we can focus on creating jobs, building roads, expanding broadband, and the like,” said Rogers. “Rest assured, our best days are ahead of us, but it’s gonna go slow.”

