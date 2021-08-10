Ethan the dog ‘doing very well’, family says seizures have stopped

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog’s family said he is doing well after facing a health scare due to neurological issues.

Ethan’s owner Jeff Callaway posted Thursday that Ethan’s personality is “back in full swing” and that his seizures seem to be gone for now.

His health continues to be monitored after initial tests revealed brain damage, likely coming from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being rescued by Kentucky Humane Society earlier in the year.

Callaway said Ethan has been coming in to work with him to KHS and spends time saying hello to visitors or meeting up with the veterinarians within vet services.

“I can’t say it enough, Ethan has the best extended family in the world,” Callaway said in the post.

