Ephraim McDowell Health reverses course; now requiring employees to get vaccinated

Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton
Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ephraim McDowell Health is reversing course on COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.

The health system originally did not plan on making vaccinations a requirement. However, hospital officials sent this statement to WKYT Tuesday afternoon:

“As of September 1, Ephraim McDowell Health is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, employed medical staff, students and volunteers.”

Ephraim McDowell Health joins the lost of Kentucky health care providers requiring vaccinations for employees, including UK HealthCare and Baptist Health.

