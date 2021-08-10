Ephraim McDowell Health reverses course; now requiring employees to get vaccinated

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ephraim McDowell Health is reversing course on COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees.

The health system originally did not plan on making vaccinations a requirement. However, hospital officials sent this statement to WKYT Tuesday afternoon:

“As of September 1, Ephraim McDowell Health is requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, employed medical staff, students and volunteers.”

Ephraim McDowell Health joins the lost of Kentucky health care providers requiring vaccinations for employees, including UK HealthCare and Baptist Health.

