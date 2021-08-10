DQ Pigskin Previews: Morgan County Cougars

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rough season full of COVID-19 cancellations, the Morgan County Cougars look to make some noise with a veteran squad.

“Community’s really excited for us,” said. Morgan County head coach Mark Easterling. “They’ve given us a lot of support. These guys are anxious to play, they’re anxious to win and they’re excited. If we stay healthy, the sky’s the limit for this bunch”

After playing three games in the first four weeks of 2020, the Cougars were only able to play one other against Trimble County in late October.

“We got a good bunch this year,” said Morgan County football legend Don McKenzie. “Their attitudes are good, they’re working hard and every year I look forward to getting out here and being out here with them.”

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 LEWIS COUNTY Aug. 27 at Betsy Layne Sep. 3 JACKSON COUNTY Sep. 10 FAIRVIEW Sep. 17 at Paris Sep. 24 KNOTT CENTRAL Oct. 1 at Breathitt County Oct. 8 at Middlesboro Oct. 15 LESLIE COUNTY Oct. 29 at Magoffin County

