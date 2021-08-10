Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Previews: Morgan County Cougars

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After a rough season full of COVID-19 cancellations, the Morgan County Cougars look to make some noise with a veteran squad.

“Community’s really excited for us,” said. Morgan County head coach Mark Easterling. “They’ve given us a lot of support. These guys are anxious to play, they’re anxious to win and they’re excited. If we stay healthy, the sky’s the limit for this bunch”

After playing three games in the first four weeks of 2020, the Cougars were only able to play one other against Trimble County in late October.

“We got a good bunch this year,” said Morgan County football legend Don McKenzie. “Their attitudes are good, they’re working hard and every year I look forward to getting out here and being out here with them.”

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 20LEWIS COUNTY
Aug. 27at Betsy Layne
Sep. 3JACKSON COUNTY
Sep. 10FAIRVIEW
Sep. 17at Paris
Sep. 24KNOTT CENTRAL
Oct. 1at Breathitt County
Oct. 8at Middlesboro
Oct. 15LESLIE COUNTY
Oct. 29at Magoffin County

