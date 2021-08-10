Advertisement

DQ Pigskin Previews: Jenkins Cavaliers

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A program who has already pulled off a big win, just by taking the field this season.

The Jenkins Cavaliers are back for the first time since September 2019.

“It’s been more of a building process honestly,” said Jenkins head coach Ryan Turner. “We’ve been just trying to get kids here, get them interested in football. We’ve been doing that and it’s been great.”

Over the past month, the team struggled to keep players, and even swapped head coaches. But these Cavaliers say that spirits have been high and that their first game on Aug. 27 can’t come soon enough.

“What we’re trying to do here is revive the football community,” said senior center Jesse Depriest. “This year, I really think we’re going to turn it around.”

The Cavaliers will only play nine games this season, with the team cancelling their opener against Bracken County due to the coaching change.

DATEOPPONENT
Aug. 27at Bath County
Sep. 3HARLAN
Sep. 10at Betsy Layne
Sep. 24at Fairview
Oct. 1at Fort Knox
Oct. 8MONTCALM (WV)
Oct. 15JACKSON COUNTY
Oct. 22TWIN SPRINGS (VA)
Oct. 29at Unaka (TN)

