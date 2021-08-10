DQ Pigskin Previews: Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Along the foothills of Pine Mountain lies a group of Green Dragons looking to keep building.

“We got a lot of kids that are passionate about the game, all of the kids on the team, everybody loves the game of football,” said Harlan senior running back Triston Cochran. “That’s what it comes down to and everybody is ready to play, I am real glad and I am real proud to say that I am on this football team.”

Harlan is coming off a 3-3 season, bouncing back from an early shutout to Middlesboro to win three straight games. The Green Dragons ended 2020 with back-to-back losses to Pineville, nearly a month apart due to COVID-19.

The Green Dragons say they’re ready for the challenges that Kentucky football brings.

“It’s a big challenge, Class A football in Southeastern Kentucky is really good,” said Harlan head coach Eric Perry. “We feel like if we can ever get to the point where we can be a serious regional contender then we feel like we can be a state contender because the football is so good in the mountains and we’re hoping to get closer to that.”

DATE OPPONENT Aug. 20 at Berea Sep. 3 at Jenkins Sep. 10 EAST RIDGE Sep. 17 MIDDLESBORO Sep. 24 at Sayre Oct. 1 UNAKA (TN) Oct. 8 WILLIAMSBURG Oct. 15 at Lynn Camp Oct. 22 at Pineville Oct. 29 LESLIE COUNTY

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.