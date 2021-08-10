Conner and Ryan Finney sign with Transy Swim

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two star swimmers out of Johnson Central have signed to compete at the collegiate level.

Brothers Conner and Ryan Finney have signed with Transylvania University to join their swim team this fall.

Both Conner and Ryan finished 3rd in the Region in 200-yard Medley Relay and 200-yard Freestyle Relay and Regional Runner Up in the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.

