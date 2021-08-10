Advertisement

Bonnaroo requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID test for entry

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5 in Nashville. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Bonnaroo
Bonnaroo(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the event.

The festival is scheduled for Sept. 2-5. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021,” read an official announcement. “Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”

Unvaccinated individuals will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of entering and wear a mask at all times while on the farm.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Fesler of Middlesboro was arrested Monday evening.
Police arrest suspect in Middlesboro hit-and-run
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
According to officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the school went on lockdown...
Active shooter call at Volunteer High School ‘appears to be a hoax’
Officials say they are working on new and innovative mitigation strategies.
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

The Pike County Fiscal Court hosted a news conference with Congressman Hal Rogers Tuesday,...
Flood risk management project kicks off in Pike County
Man charged in Capitol riot
FBI charges Knoxville man in January 6 Capitol riot
Signing
Flood risk management project kicks off in Pike County- 6 p.m.
F
‘This is the ultimate family resource center’: Free family resource center to open in Pike County through collaborative effort - 6pm
Eastern KY school district votes requiring students and teachers to wear masks