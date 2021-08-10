Anonymous tip leads police to $36,000 of marijuana plants

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of dollars of marijuana is off the streets in one Eastern Kentucky county thanks to an anonymous tip.

On Sunday night, deputies with the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department were led to the undisclosed area where they found 18 plants with an approximate street value of $36,000.

Deputies say they also found of the plants had already been harvested.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the case.

Officials say they appreciate all tips and information they receive from the community and those who help will stay anonymous.

