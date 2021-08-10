Advertisement

Anonymous tip leads police to $36,000 of marijuana plants

Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Magoffin County Sheriff's Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Thousands of dollars of marijuana is off the streets in one Eastern Kentucky county thanks to an anonymous tip.

On Sunday night, deputies with the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department were led to the undisclosed area where they found 18 plants with an approximate street value of $36,000.

Deputies say they also found of the plants had already been harvested.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the case.

Officials say they appreciate all tips and information they receive from the community and those who help will stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Fesler of Middlesboro was arrested Monday evening.
Police arrest suspect in Middlesboro hit-and-run
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Chris and Gracie Hager were shot and killed last week. Monday morning, the man accused of...
Suspect in murder of Richmond couple makes first court appearance

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for...
Strong storms possible for some today, hot and humid conditions continue
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Southwest Virginia colleges divided on requiring employees to be vaccinated
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests -...
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests - 11:00 p.m.