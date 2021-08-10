Advertisement

2021 Coaches Poll Top 25 released

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban hoists The Coaches' Trophy after the Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers in Monday's BCS Championship game.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The preseason Coaches Poll has been released, with the Alabama Crimson Tide starting the year how they ended it.

Alabama received all but two first-place votes, the other two going to Oklahoma.

Six SEC teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Auburn and Kentucky just outside.

View the entire list below:

  1. Alabama (63)
  2. Clemson
  3. Oklahoma (2)
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Iowa State
  9. North Carolina
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Florida
  12. Oregon
  13. LSU
  14. USC
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Indiana
  18. Iowa
  19. Texas
  20. Penn State
  21. Washington
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Louisiana
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

