2021 Coaches Poll Top 25 released
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The preseason Coaches Poll has been released, with the Alabama Crimson Tide starting the year how they ended it.
Alabama received all but two first-place votes, the other two going to Oklahoma.
Six SEC teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Auburn and Kentucky just outside.
View the entire list below:
- Alabama (63)
- Clemson
- Oklahoma (2)
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- North Carolina
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Oregon
- LSU
- USC
- Wisconsin
- Miami (FL)
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Texas
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oklahoma State
- Louisiana
- Coastal Carolina
- Ole Miss
Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
