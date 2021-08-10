2021 Coaches Poll Top 25 released

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The preseason Coaches Poll has been released, with the Alabama Crimson Tide starting the year how they ended it.

Alabama received all but two first-place votes, the other two going to Oklahoma.

Six SEC teams were ranked in the Top 25, with Auburn and Kentucky just outside.

View the entire list below:

Alabama (63) Clemson Oklahoma (2) Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami (FL) Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State Louisiana Coastal Carolina Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.