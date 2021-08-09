WKYT Investigates: Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of students in Central Kentucky are heading back to class this week. Teachers, students, and staff are navigating a new normal.

The governor is leaving district leaders in charge of making the rules when it comes to masks and social distancing.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our in-person programs this summer, and we really do want to just build off of those successes,” notes Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore. During the district’s summer school program, a thousand students were in classrooms, without masks. Superintendent Moore says they had no known COVID-19 outbreaks. He is making masks mandatory on school buses, but not in classrooms.

Over in Franklin County, Superintendent Mark Kopp, is watching his county’s cases.

“There’s been a lot of changing, a lot of changes back and forth with the CDC and with what’s going on with the pandemic,” notes Kopp. His district decided to make masks mandatory in classrooms and on buses.

Fayette County is doing the same. FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, released a video last week explaining the district’s decision.

“Only a fourth of those between the ages of 12 and 17 in Fayette County are fully vaccinated. It is also important to keep in mind that there is no approved vaccine for students younger than 12. Our district will continue to track these conditions, and may adjust these protocols as they change, or state or national guidance is updated,” said Dr. Liggins.

