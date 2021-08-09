Advertisement

What should you do if you lose your vaccine card?

CDC officials said they recommend everyone take a photo of their vaccination card as a backup option.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best option is for people to...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best option is for people to contact their vaccination provider directly to request a new card.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many places around the country have started requiring proof of vaccination for entry, leaving many people wondering what to do if they’ve lost their COVID-19 vaccine card.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best option is for people to contact their vaccination provider directly to request a new card.

Walgreens and CVS announced they will create a replacement card based on their records of individuals’ vaccinations.

Walmart announced people who were vaccinated at the retailer or Sam’s Club will soon be able to access a digital version of their vaccine card.

Vaccinations are also reported to each state health department. Individuals can contact their health department to request vaccination records.

CDC officials said they recommend everyone take a photo of their vaccination card as a backup option.

