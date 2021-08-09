Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Forestry staff fighting western flames

The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
The Dixie Fire in Northern California wiped out an entire town
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As devastating wildfires tear through the west, Virginia is stepping up to help put out the flames.

The Virginia Department of Forestry announced Monday, August 9, that 39 personnel members have accepted assignments to help crews on the fire lines or as support staff.

“Virginians are able to help not only Virginians back home but other western states across the nation, and build our skill sets to be better fire managers back home and help those in need,” VDOF Spokesperson David Houttekier said.

Despite its small numbers, VDOF has been able to help in many states, including Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Washington.

“We have a small workforce and very proud, very humbled by many of our state employees stepping up to the plate to help others in need,” Houttekier said.

He says the work is hard, but it helps train firefighters to put out flames in Virginia.

“It’s normally at least a 14-day assignment, up to 16 hour days,” Houttekier said. “Grueling, hot work, and we provide a specialized skill set in order to help mitigate the fire dangers.”

VDOF has sent 62 workers to 31 fires in 10 different states. Another 20-person crew will be sent out this week and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rickey Fesler of Middlesboro was arrested Monday evening.
Police arrest suspect in Middlesboro hit-and-run
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Chris and Gracie Hager were shot and killed last week. Monday morning, the man accused of...
Suspect in murder of Richmond couple makes first court appearance

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Southwest Virginia colleges divided on requiring employees to be vaccinated
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests -...
Jenkins, Letcher County Schools working on safety procedures after positive COVID-19 tests - 11:00 p.m.
Judge denies appeal for Lundergan, Emmons
Police lights.
KSP investigating deadly crash on I-75 in Whitley County
The Federal Communications Commission. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
FCC reveals new broadband coverage maps