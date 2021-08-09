Vaccine clinic held in Pulaski County ahead of the start of the school year

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The new school year starts in Pulaski County on Wednesday and some parents and kids in the district say it’s important to be protected.

“It was not bad,” said Jackson Wright, a student in the district, “I’m glad I got it.”

Wright is among the handful of young people who got the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is sponsoring the clinic through Tuesday, just as the new school year is set to begin. Hospital officials say few people took advantage of the clinic it it’s opening hours but were hopeful more would come in by 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

“I think we all know the delta variant is on the rise,” said Valerie Allen with the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, “We are trying to prevent the kids from getting COVID, being barriers of COVID.”

The vaccine clinic comes as cases continue to spike throughout the state and the nation. We have been told of more hospitalizations but a hospital spokesperson says their patient load is similar and steady when compared to last week, with most of those needing hospitalization being unvaccinated.

At this point, those between the ages of 12 and 17 are only able to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and must get a booster shot within three weeks.

