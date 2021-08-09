Advertisement

Unclaimed property auction set at West Virginia State Fair

Generic auction image
Generic auction image(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(AP) - The West Virginia treasurer’s office will hold two auctions for unclaimed property at the State Fair this month. The auctions will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21 in Fairlea. Among the items up for bid are rare coins, currency, jewelry, and other collectibles. They will be on display throughout the fair at the treasurer’s office booth located in the West Virginia Building at the fairgrounds. Banks or law enforcement turn over the items to the office’s Unclaimed Property Division when lawful owners cannot be located. Proceeds from the auction remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

Latest News

Health department officials in southern Indiana are giving mixed messages when it comes to...
National Immunization Awareness Month: “Not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting the people around you”
Suddenlink Logo
Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers
The company says the 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak...
Giant Jim Beam reaches milestone despite pandemic
Att. Gen. Daniel Cameron urges the FCC to speed up process for anti-robocall technology