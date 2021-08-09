Trash piles up as company closes doors

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - After weeks of waiting for their trash to be picked up, CJW Waste customers in Greenup County headed to the company’s office to try to get some answers, but they were met with locked doors.

Others have been having a hard time getting through to employees.

“I kind of got aggravated and I waited until eight this morning when they opened up and started calling. And I noticed on their prompts, on their phone message board, there was nothing there for their trash service anymore,” David Hunt said.

The trash service serves about 2,500 customers.

One of those customers is Hunt who says he has watched piles of hot trash bake in the sun for weeks.

Last Wednesday, customers received a notice that their trash wouldn’t be picked up until the weekend. However, as of Monday, the trash remains uncollected.

New information from the company on Monday said after adding 650 customers in June, they were unable to keep up and are closing their doors.

“It’s just that everybody came on, they wanted to get away from the competitors. They wanted to come to us, and we took on a lot and we apologized to the community, but we’re fighting back we’re trying to get a plan in action,” Cody Bowling with CJW Waste said.

Bowling said the company has no intention of diverting customers to an entirely different garbage collecting service.

Rather, he says they plan to reorganize and transfer customers over to a new company.

“We wanna get these trucks back on the road as quickly as possible,” Bowling said.

The trash service says they hope to have trucks on the road within 24 to 48 hours.

They also say customer accounts will be reviewed and credited for missed trash.

As for the new company, they say an announcement will come in the next couple of days, so customers should be looking for that notice soon.

