‘They were very genuine, giving people’: Community honors the lives of cherished Richmond couple

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Richmond community gathered Sunday evening to celebrate the lives of Chris and Gracie Hager.

The dynamic couple is being remembered for their tremendous love and service to others.

Friends and family hosted a ‘Celebration of Life’ ceremony in The Ravine at Eastern Kentucky University. A photo of the Hagars stood center stage as people spoke of the couple’s many achievements.

“I mean they were just very genuine, giving people,” said Jill Price, who helped organize the event.

Marc Whitt, who met the Hagers 20 years ago, described them as a team who loved God and teaching others about the Bible.

Mendi Goble said the Hagers helped her cope with the loss of her son.

“Our son passed away three weeks ago, and they were the first people there at my house,” Goble said.

Processing the Hagers’ untimely death has been hard for the Richmond community, but many are relying on prayers and faith to get through.

“It’s going to take time for healing,” Whitt said. “Something like this just doesn’t heal overnight.”

Price said she is focusing on the memories she shared with the Hagers. She fondly remembers the time Chris offered her ice cream at the couple’s Shell gas station near EKU.

Chris and Gracie Hager’s visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday. Their funeral will be Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.