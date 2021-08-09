“That is not recommended” : Local Health Official warns about getting COVID-19 booster without FDA Approval

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As the push for people to receive vaccinations continue, some people throughout the country are taking matters into their own hands.

The U.S. government has not yet approved booster shots, but this has not stopped people from taking advantage of the current vaccination supply.

“We can just not caution enough that, that is not recommended,” said Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department Scott Lockard. “Then if someone is getting a booster, we want to also, when that does start, we will monitor that closely to see if there are any additional side effects, are there less side effects, more side effects .. what type of protections do they have.”

An Associated Press Review in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Database, showed health care providers in the United States have reported more than 900 instances of people receiving their third dose of COVID-19.

Local Health Officials say in some instances people lie and say they are receiving their first dose.

“People need to understand remember this is a new virus. This our first world wide pandemic we’ve all lived through,” said Lockard. “So we’re constantly studying, we’re learning. We’re altering recommendations based upon the most recent data available”

Locakrd advises people to seek factual information and talk to their health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.