Substitute teacher training begins for Campbell Co. Schools

Campbell County Board of Education will be hosting a substitute teacher training due to their need for more teachers.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Board of Education will host a substitute teacher training due to the need for more teachers.

The first training will be held on August 31. The class is currently filled to capacity at 30 people. The second training has available spots and will be held on September 1.

The school district will give substitute teachers a $10/day raise bringing the total to $65/day. There are also monthly offered bonuses including, $10 for subbing on Friday, $50 for subbing 5 days a month, $100 for subbing 10 days per month and $150 for subbing 20 days per month.

Anyone interested in signing up for the training can call the Campbell County Board of Education at 423-562-8377. School officials said they plan to continue hosting the training sessions as long as individuals continue to sign up.

