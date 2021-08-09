Advertisement

Sheriff: Two arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

Deputies say one individual voluntarily climbed out, while the other refused and had to be lifted out.
(Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWN, W. Va. (AP) - Law enforcement officials say two people have been arrested after they were found chained to pipeline construction equipment in Greenbrier County. Local news outlets report that the two were found Friday morning in the Dawson area secured to pipeline equipment with chains and a welded pipe. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s office, local fire department officials helped extract the pair, who were below ground level in a hole. Deputies say one individual voluntarily climbed out, while the other refused and had to be lifted out. The two have both face charges of trespassing, obstructing an officer and conspiracy. It was not immediately known if they had an attorney.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

Latest News

Laurel County Health Department
Laurel County health official announce more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases, only 33% fully vaccinated
Teen vaping has nearly doubled over the last few years according to Central Kentucky American...
American Heart Association of Central Kentucky launches vaping awareness campaign
The visitation policy at Logan Regional Medical Center is undergoing some changes due to...
Increased COVID cases lead to visitation policy changes
As school approaches, kids in Pulaski County attend a COVID-19 vaccine clinic before returning...
Pulaski County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Kids - 5:30 p.m.