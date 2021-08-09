Rinse and repeat forecast for most of this week, strong storms possible at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep the rain gear handy this week. There’s a good chance you will need it at times every single day.

Today and Tonight

Our typical August weather pattern continues here in the mountains: Daily rain chances along with hot and humid conditions. I do think we’ll stay dry until the afternoon hours today, but don’t forget the umbrella when you leave this morning. Watch out for the school buses as more and more kids head back to school in the next few days. There could be some patchy fog around in spots this morning as we start out in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We will make our way toward the upper 80s this afternoon under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chances for scattered showers and storms will pick up this afternoon and some of those could be on the stronger side. Most of our region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for both Monday and Tuesday. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Those rain chances continue tonight under those same conditions. We will drop into the upper 60s to around 70 for a low overnight.

Extended Forecast

Same old summer pattern, different days. This entire week will feature highs into the upper 80s to around 90 with daily chances for showers and storms. That could change on Saturday with a possible cold front that will knock us down a few degrees, bringing highs back down into the low to mid-80s. We’ll have to see if that pans out.

Have a good week and try to stay dry!

