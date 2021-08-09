Advertisement

Public hearings set for West Virginia Suddenlink customers

The commission is investigating customer service complaints about Suddenlink.
Suddenlink Logo
Suddenlink Logo(Suddenlink)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission says three public comment hearings are scheduled for customers of internet and cable company Suddenlink. The commission is investigating customer service complaints about Suddenlink. The hearings will be at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 in Beckley and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in Charleston. Anyone who prefers not to participate in a public hearing may send a letter to the commission at 201 Brooks St., Charleston, WV 25301. Comments may also be submitted on the commission’s website. The agency says people attending the hearings will be required to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

Latest News

Health department officials in southern Indiana are giving mixed messages when it comes to...
National Immunization Awareness Month: “Not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting the people around you”
Generic auction image
Unclaimed property auction set at West Virginia State Fair
The company says the 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak...
Giant Jim Beam reaches milestone despite pandemic
Att. Gen. Daniel Cameron urges the FCC to speed up process for anti-robocall technology