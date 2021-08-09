Advertisement

Police urge motorists to use caution during National Stop on Red Week

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are urging motorists and pedestrians to use caution on roadways during National Stop on Red Week.

Major Terry Flatt with the Glasgow Police Department says he is always urging motorists to pay attention, don’t text and drive, and watch your speed. However, during National Stop on Red Weed, he is urging motorists to be safe when approaching intersections with traffic lights.

”We would just encourage folks that while they’re driving just to pay attention, pay attention if they’re approaching stop lights. If they are approaching a stop light at a distance and it does turn yellow, just to go ahead and stop and wait that extra second just to be on the safe side. That way it puts everybody out of danger. We just ask folks to pay attention and not run the red lights,” Major Flatt said.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s data released on a Facebook Post, in 2019, 846 people were killed, and an estimated 143,000 were injured in crashes that involved red-light running.

The Cabinet says they cannot reduce traffic fatalities without rethinking safety for all road users. They are using the slogan, ‘Zero begins with you #StopOnRed2021′.

These tragedies are often the result of prioritizing speed and convenience over human life, according to the KTC.

National Stop on Red Week serves as an important reminder of preventable dangers on the road and the responsibility we all hold to #StopOnRed.

