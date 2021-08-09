Police need help searching for suspect in hit-and-run incident

MIDDESLBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police Department are asking your help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured an elderly woman.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on W. Cumberland Avenue and 30th Street in Middlesboro Monday morning.

When police arrived they found the elderly woman injured and lying on the roadway unconscious.

During police investigation, witnesses say the car in question is a maroon minivan that possibly has a “for sale” sign on the rear window. Witnesses also say the minivan hit the woman and then left traveling east on Cumberland Ave.

Any person with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636. People can remain anonymous.

There is no specific information on the woman’s condition at this time.

