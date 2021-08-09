Advertisement

Police need help searching for suspect in hit-and-run incident

Police looking for driver in hit-and-run
Police looking for driver in hit-and-run
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDESLBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police Department are asking your help in finding a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that injured an elderly woman.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on W. Cumberland Avenue and 30th Street in Middlesboro Monday morning.

When police arrived they found the elderly woman injured and lying on the roadway unconscious.

During police investigation, witnesses say the car in question is a maroon minivan that possibly has a “for sale” sign on the rear window. Witnesses also say the minivan hit the woman and then left traveling east on Cumberland Ave.

Any person with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636. People can remain anonymous.

There is no specific information on the woman’s condition at this time.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

Latest News

Southwest Virginia school districts adjust to Gov. Northam’s latest guidance on masks in school
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting to be laid to rest Wednesday; $50K reward being offered by FBI, ATF
The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a statement from the Council on Postsecondary...
Masks to be required indoor all public Kentucky colleges
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook
15 year old hiker ok following five hour rescue in the Red River Gorge