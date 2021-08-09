Advertisement

Missing teen with serious medical condition returned to Cincinnati Children’s, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Norwood Police Department said 14-year-old Ja-Nialah Tolbert has returned to Children’s Hospital after being removed by a relative.

Norwood Lt. Ron Murphy says on Monday, Tolbert was at Children’s getting treatment for a common, but serious, medical condition. An adult relative then removed her from the hospital.

On Tuesday, she was brought back to the hospital by a family member.

Police said she walked in on her own power and seems to be in good condition.

Tolbert will be evaluated by medical personnel, police said.

Murphy says police did speak to the family member who removed her from the hospital.

The Norwood Police Department said they will be in discussion with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office regarding any possible criminal charges concerning her disappearance.

