Pigeon Forge Fire Department celebrates Smoky the Bear’s birthday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Fire Department threw a birthday party on Monday for someone who’s really a mascot of the forest. Smoky Bear traveled from the Old Mill to The Island and finished his 77th birthday party at Patriot Park.

The Gervin family greeted him with the happy birthday song, they came to Pigeon Forge from Seymour eager with excitement. Smoky has been a part of their lives for a long time, family members said.

“We grew up knowing him and we love like helping out our community and volunteers,” said Hunter Gervin.

“Growing up in Knoxville I’ve known him my whole life. So Smoky has kind of been a big part of it,” said Sophie Gervin.

They all admit their love for camping in the Smokies and understand his message for fire safety.

“We go camping on the Smokies and we love going to Smokies Baseball games that he’s a really cool person,” said Madison Gervin.

It’s not just the kids that are excited for Smoky Bears birthday. Firefighters are excited as well, they hope to share a message of fire safety, hoping to keep the next big fire event from happening.

“If we make one change in behavior with whether it be a visitor or a residence that allows for them not to have a loss with a fire, you know, whether it be property or a loss of life and it’s been all worth it,” said Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson. “It’s still just as important as it was a long time ago in 1947. So it’s still that important message that he has, you know, not just here in Pigeon forge, but across the fire service as well.”

