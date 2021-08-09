Advertisement

Masks to be required indoor all public Kentucky colleges

The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a statement from the Council on Postsecondary Education, signed by all presidents of Kentucky’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and the Council on Postsecondary Education.(Council on Postsecondary Education)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Masks will be required when indoors at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities this fall regardless of vaccination status.

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education released a statement Friday signed by campus presidents. The statement cites a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant.

The presidents said they “stand united” to provide a high-quality educational experience “in the safest manner possible” for everyone.

Virus cases statewide have been the highest in months and the rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 has surpassed 10%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

