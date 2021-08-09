Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky crossed the threshold of a half million COVID-19 cases, as even more counties joined the red zone to start the work week.

Governor Beshear announced 1,301 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 500,267.

269 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,139 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 331 in the ICU. 158 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.78%, making it the 43rd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,387.

As of Monday, 104 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 27 in the mountains. Clay County is once again leading the state with an incidence rate of 134.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

