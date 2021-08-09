Advertisement

Kentucky crosses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases

Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear
Credit: Gov. Andy Beshear(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky crossed the threshold of a half million COVID-19 cases, as even more counties joined the red zone to start the work week.

Governor Beshear announced 1,301 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s total case number to 500,267.

269 of Monday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,139 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 331 in the ICU. 158 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.78%, making it the 43rd consecutive day with an increase in the positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear also announced seven deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,387.

As of Monday, 104 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including 27 in the mountains. Clay County is once again leading the state with an incidence rate of 134.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

agencies received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal...
Kentucky businesses under investigation for illegal human trafficking
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
Pictured: Randy Rice
Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Hazard church brings back mask mandate
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Perry County

Latest News

Laurel County Health Department
Laurel County health official announce more than 8,000 COVID-19 cases, only 33% fully vaccinated
Teen vaping has nearly doubled over the last few years according to Central Kentucky American...
American Heart Association of Central Kentucky launches vaping awareness campaign
The visitation policy at Logan Regional Medical Center is undergoing some changes due to...
Increased COVID cases lead to visitation policy changes
As school approaches, kids in Pulaski County attend a COVID-19 vaccine clinic before returning...
Pulaski County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Kids - 5:30 p.m.
Sherriff: Two arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest