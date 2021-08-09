Jordan Sweeney named Union Women’s Basketball Head Coach

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) – It is a new day for Union women’s basketball as Jordan Sweeney takes over as head coach, Executive Director of Athletics Tim Curry announced.

“I am extremely excited to add Jordan to our athletic family at Union College as our head women’s basketball coach,” said Curry. “Jordan has proven his ability to lead a successful NAIA basketball program, and I look forward to watching as he joins our department and looks to build upon the long-standing success of our women’s basketball program.”

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back appearances in the NAIA National Championship Tournament, going 41-13 during that stretch. Union won the 2020 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament and boasted the program’s first-ever NAIA All-American First Team member.

Sweeney spent the past five-plus season as the head women’s basketball coach for the University of Michigan-Dearborn. During his final two seasons on the court, Sweeney led the Wolverines to the best two seasons in program history.

“It seems like (the program) has a strong tradition, and I am excited to take over a program with such a solid foundation,” Sweeney said about taking the reins of the Bulldogs. “In my last job, I had a ton of fun with it, but it did not have the foundation Union has.”

Sweeney is the ninth head coach in Union women’s basketball history.

Coming to Michigan-Dearborn as an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program in 2015-16, Sweeney took over the women’s team with 12 games remaining that season and guided it to its only two wins of the year. The Wolverines won 16 games over the next two seasons before posting a program-best record of 24-7 in 2018-19. Sweeney followed that by leading Michigan-Dearborn to a 17-14 mark in 2019-20.

Union went 15-6 last season and advanced to the NAIA National Championship Tournament.

The Bulldogs open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 6. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

