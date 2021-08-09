Giant Jim Beam reaches milestone despite pandemic

CLERMONT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky bourbon producer Jim Beam says it has achieved a pandemic-era production milestone by filling 1 million barrels during the COVID-19 outbreak. The spirits industry giant says production at the James B. Beam Distilling Co. is accelerating in response to growing demand. Last week, officials say they celebrated filling its 17 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition. Company officials say the 1 million barrel production milestone during the coronavirus outbreak holds special significance. It was accomplished despite disruptions and new protocols to protect employees. Bourbon ages for years before reaching consumers

